Russia and Turkmenistan to expand co-op on North-South international transport corridor

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 13. The development of the North–South International Transport Corridor was a key topic at the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Russia and Turkmenistan, Marat Khusnullin, Russian Deputy Prime Minister, wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

The meeting was co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Marat Khusnullin and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Nokerguly Atagulyev in Ashgabat. In his statement, Marat Khusnullin highlighted that Russian–Turkmen cooperation continues to develop dynamically across industry, energy, culture, and education.

The sides discussed measures to boost trade turnover, including the potential entry of Russian marketplaces into the Turkmen market. According to Khusnullin, trade between the two countries increased by more than 30 percent in the first seven months of this year.

Particular attention was paid to transport cooperation. Khusnullin underlined Turkmenistan’s strategic geographic position, which provides significant opportunities for the development of the North–South Corridor and access to the markets of Central Asia, Pakistan, India, and Iran.

He also noted the successful work of Russian companies in Turkmenistan, particularly in the oil and gas sector, where enterprises supply equipment, components, and technological solutions and perform complex repair work.

In addition, the parties discussed cooperation in sports and education. Khusnullin invited the Turkmen side to participate in the International Youth Festival, which will be held in Krasnoyarsk in 2026.

Following the meeting, several documents were signed, including the protocol of the intergovernmental commission, cooperation plans between the ministries of education and training, an agreement between Rosreestr and the Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan, and agreements between the exchanges and customs services of both countries.

