Kazakhstan cranks up oil and gas condensate production
Photo: KazMunayGas
Kazakhstan’s oil and gas production grew steadily in the first nine months of 2025, driven by increased exports and rising output of petroleum and petrochemical products. The country is on track to surpass last year’s production targets.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy