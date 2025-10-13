Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Russia hits new heights in 8M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia has increased by 13.5 percent, reaching $3.35 billion from January through August 2025, Trend reports.

This was shared during a meeting in Baku between Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk.

The officials noted that trade between the two countries grew by more than 10 percent last year, and the positive trend has continued this year, with bilateral trade reaching $3.35 billion over eight months.

The meeting highlighted that cargo volumes along the North–South Corridor increased by 8.3 percent during the same period, with road transport accounting for 10.4 percent of the growth and rail transport 2 percent.

Exports of agricultural products from Azerbaijan to Russia also rose by 15 percent, with fruit and vegetable shipments making up 23 percent of this increase.