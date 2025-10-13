Uzbekneftegaz discusses future strategy and ESG targets with S&P Global Ratings

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 13. JSC Uzbekneftegaz held a meeting with the delegation from S&P Global Ratings and representatives of UzAssets and discussed the company’s activities, development strategy, and key investment priorities, Trend reports.

During the event, the company presented an overview of its operations and its development strategy. The presentation highlighted key areas, including the expansion of hydrocarbon production and processing, strengthening financial stability, implementing a transformation program, and achieving ESG objectives.

JSC Uzbekneftegaz reaffirmed its position as a key player in the national economy and a leader in Uzbekistan’s energy sector. The company places particular emphasis on developing its resource base and strengthening partnerships with leading international firms, facilitating the adoption of advanced technologies and enhancing hydrocarbon production efficiency. At the same time, modernization of the Bukhara Oil Refinery continues, and the Uzbekistan GTL plant operates stably at full capacity.

Financial performance also shows positive growth. The company maintains a balanced capital structure and high liquidity, supported by increased production volumes, government backing, and the confidence of international financial institutions.

As part of the ongoing transformation in collaboration with UzAssets, Uzbekneftegaz is actively working on digitalizing and optimizing production processes and implementing modern corporate governance standards. Under its ESG agenda, the company continues to reduce carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency, demonstrating its commitment to sustainable development principles.