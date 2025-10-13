Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
President Ilham Aliyev participates in Middle East Peace Summit

Politics Materials 13 October 2025 14:30 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is on a working visit to Egypt at the invitation of President of the United States Donald Trump and President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to participate in the Middle East Peace Summit, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani head of state arrived at the International Congress Center in Sharm el-Sheikh, where the summit is being held.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi welcomed President Ilham Aliyev.

Will be updated

