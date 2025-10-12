ING projects steady economic growth for Türkiye in coming years
ING forecasts steady economic growth for Türkiye over the next few years, projecting GDP expansion to exceed four percent by the middle of the decade.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy