Bulgarian Naval Forces complete successful rescue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The Naval Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria were placed on alert to participate in a rescue operation for the crew of a vessel sailing under the Cameroonian flag, Trend reports.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC) in Varna launched the operation following a distress signal from a cargo ship reporting a hull breach and incoming water. The incident occurred within the Bulgarian search and rescue maritime area, 140 nautical miles east of Varna. The ship reported listing and being unable to manage the situation independently. As a result, the crew of 10 Ukrainian sailors abandoned the vessel in two lifeboats. The MRCC Varna immediately dispatched rescue assets to the location of the incident.

Upon request for assistance from the Bulgarian Naval Forces, a helicopter was deployed, and the corvette “Bodri” was put on alert for action.

Through coordinated efforts between the helicopter and the Turkish ship “Morat Ilhan”, both lifeboats were located, and the crew of 10 Ukrainian sailors was safely transferred onto the Turkish vessel. After assessing their health, there was no need for air evacuation using the Bulgarian Naval Forces’ helicopter, which remained in the area until the completion of the rescue operation.

Thanks to effective coordination between institutions, the rescue of the Ukrainian crew was completed quickly. Afterwards, the Bulgarian Naval Forces’ helicopter returned to the “Chaika” Naval Helicopter Base.