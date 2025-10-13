Kazakhstan set to pass laws for construction, digital, and banking by year-end

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 13. Kazakhstan is set to adopt new legal frameworks, including the Construction and Digital Codes, as well as the Law on Banking Activities, by the end of 2025, the Speaker of the Mazhilis, Kazakhstan's lower house of parliament, Yerlan Koshanov, said during a meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

Koshanov also highlighted ongoing work on draft laws concerning elections, consumer rights protection, and the prevention of offenses.

Currently, 15 laws have been passed and sent to the Senate, with 77 bills under consideration in the Chamber. Additionally, parliamentarians have initiated amendments to the Law on Local Government and Self-Governance, along with bills supporting the creative industries, science-based territories, the protection of historical and cultural heritage, and government assistance to horticultural societies.

Koshanov noted that the legislative process is open, with active participation from the public, expert community, and media, ensuring that all political parties contribute suggestions based on the needs of their constituencies. The most significant bills are being reviewed at sessions of the Public Chamber.