Iran’s South Pars 8th plant hits gas on production volumes
The 8th processing plant of Iran's South Pars gas company significantly bolstered national output with 6.71 bcm of gas and hundreds of thousands of tons of petrochemical products in H1 2025, underscoring its strategic economic role.
