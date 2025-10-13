Iran details crucial steps to strengthen cooperation with IAEA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Iran has sought to create the necessary conditions for cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) under an existing agreement, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said at a press conference in Tehran on October 13, Trend reports.

Baghaei noted that cooperation could not fully materialize due to the activation of the “Snapback” mechanism by other parties, which restores UN Security Council resolutions against Iran. He emphasized that Iran remains a member of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and continues to adhere to safeguards agreements.

The Iranian official added that diplomatic efforts have not been halted, but in the coming days, no dialogue is expected regarding Iran’s nuclear program.

On September 26, the UN Security Council held a meeting on the initial text of a resolution submitted by Russia and China to extend Resolution 2231 and prevent the activation of the snapback mechanism. At the meeting, four countries voted in favor of the resolution, nine countries voted against it, and two countries abstained. Thus, as of September 28, the UN Security Council resolutions on Iran have been reinstated.

On July 20, 2015, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2231. This resolution led to the repeal of six previously adopted resolutions against Iran and large-scale sanctions related to Iran's nuclear program.

According to Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, various stages are initiated upon a complaint by one of the states participating in the plan about a violation of the plan by another party. If the stages are not completed, the complaining country may raise the issue with the UN Security Council. If a complaint against Iran is filed and approved by the UN Security Council, international sanctions against Iran may be reinstated. Moreover, this gives UN Security Council members the authority to take military action against Iran.

