President of Kyrgyzstan and new Swiss ambassador agree to expand trade cooperation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 13. President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov and newly appointed Swiss Ambassador Siroko Messerli discussed prospects for expanding trade and economic cooperation between the two countries during their meeting, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz President's office.

President Zhaparov accepted the ambassador’s credentials and congratulated him on the start of his diplomatic mission. President Japarov emphasized the importance of joint efforts to maintain and increase trade turnover, noting the positive dynamics of Kyrgyz-Swiss relations.

Ambassador Messerli expressed gratitude for the warm reception and commended Kyrgyzstan’s economic achievements. He reaffirmed Switzerland’s interest in deepening cooperation in areas of mutual benefit.

The parties confirmed their readiness to strengthen multifaceted collaboration between Kyrgyzstan and Switzerland.

