Azerbaijan demonstrates consistent backing of Türkiye and Pakistan on all fronts - speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The cooperation among the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye is founded on the brotherhood, unity, and solidarity of nations bound by shared history, culture, religion, and moral values, said Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Third Trilateral Meeting of the Speakers of the Parliaments of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye, Gafarova articulated that the triad of nations has consistently demonstrated solidarity and reciprocal backing.

The speaker stated that the Azerbaijani people will never forget the political and moral support that Türkiye and Pakistan provided to our country from the very first days of the 44-Day Patriotic War.

She added that Azerbaijan has consistently exhibited unwavering solidarity with Türkiye and Pakistan across a spectrum of issues.

