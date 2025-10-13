Uzbekistan, Malaysia expand partnership in ICT sector

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 13. As part of the visit to Malaysia, representatives of the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan, headed by Ulugbek Shakirov, Director of the Republican Center for Telecommunications Network Management, held a meeting in Kuala Lumpur with Victor Zeng, Chief Commercial Officer of Ookla, to discuss ongoing joint projects, Trend reports.

The sides exchanged views on the prospects of launching the RootMetrics initiative in Uzbekistan, as well as on the introduction of Ookla’s new service — “Ookla Certified.”

During the meeting, the company presented innovative solutions aimed at developing the country’s internet infrastructure and improving systems for monitoring connection quality.

Ookla’s representatives, in turn, commended Uzbekistan’s significant progress in recent years in expanding internet access and increasing both mobile and fixed-line internet speeds.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, it was reported that trade between Uzbekistan and Malaysia had grown by 25 percent—a testament to the flourishing and multifaceted partnership between the two countries.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel