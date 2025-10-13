Azerbaijan views possibility of simplifying customs operations with Iran and Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The measures we are taking in the transport sector necessitate the simultaneous improvement of customs and border crossing point infrastructure, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a trilateral meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that in this context, the simplification and digitization of customs operations are among the priority areas of cooperation.

Therefore, our trilateral meeting today will be devoted to discussing all these pressing issues. We are confident that our negotiations and the decisions we have taken will further strengthen our cooperation in the relevant areas and benefit all three countries and our region as a whole," concluded Shahin Mustafayev.