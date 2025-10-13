Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan set to strengthen ties in trade and energy

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 13. President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov met with Altamash Wazir Khan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Kyrgyz Republic, and discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in trade, energy, industry, medicine, and education, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz President's office.

The meeting took place on October 13 on the occasion of the presentation of the Ambassador’s credentials.

During the talks, the parties also discussed the implementation of joint investment projects and the effective use of the transport and transit potential of both countries.

President Zhaparov emphasized Pakistan’s important role in international and regional relations and noted Kyrgyzstan’s interest in deepening cooperation both bilaterally and within multilateral frameworks.

In turn, Ambassador Altamash Wazir Khan expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to strengthen friendly relations and advance mutually beneficial projects. He expressed confidence that bilateral ties between the two countries will gain new momentum through joint efforts.

Following the meeting, the sides confirmed their commitment to further cooperation aimed at promoting peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region.