Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin prices marginally rebound
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin in new edition was sold for 1.13 billion rials (about $1,919) on October 13, rising from nearly 1.13 billion rials (roughly $1,914) on the previous day. A half coin was traded at 587 million rials (around $996), while a quarter coin sold for 331 million rials (about $562).
