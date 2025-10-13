Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin prices marginally rebound

Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin in new edition was sold for 1.13 billion rials (about $1,919) on October 13, rising from nearly 1.13 billion rials (roughly $1,914) on the previous day. A half coin was traded at 587 million rials (around $996), while a quarter coin sold for 331 million rials (about $562).

