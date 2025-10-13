Uzbekistan reports sharp growth in car body production
Photo: National Statistics Committee
Uzbekistan has recorded a sharp increase in car body production this year, reflecting the country’s growing industrial capacity and the rapid expansion of its automotive sector, according to the National Statistics Committee.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy