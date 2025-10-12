Judiciary protects and guides society - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The judiciary protects and guides society by creating opportunities for the fair execution of duties, said Justice Minister Farid Akhmedov at the opening ceremony of the Annual Meeting of the International Association of Judges, Trend reports.

Farid Akhmedov emphasized that justice prevails when any activity is based on a solid foundation.

"In Azerbaijan, cooperation between branches of government is considered an important factor in ensuring justice. Any activity we undertake must be aimed precisely at this. All branches of government must support each other. Such cooperation currently exists," the minister noted.