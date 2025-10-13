Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for October 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for October 13, Trend reports via CBA.

The official exchange rate of the US dollar against the manat has stabilized at a consistent 1.7 manat.

The euro exchange rate against the manat amounted to 1.9755 manat. One Turkish lira is worth 0.0406 manat, and 100 Russian rubles are worth 2.0799 manat.