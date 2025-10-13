Tajikistan and France explore co-op in civil aviation and airbus ventures

Photo: Civil Aviation Agency under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 13. Tajikistan and France discussed cooperation through the aircraft manufacturer Airbus and French investment companies with the aim of developing the country's civil aviation and attracting foreign investment, Trend reports via the country's Civil Aviation Agency.

The meeting was held between Khabibullo Nazarzoda, Director of the Civil Aviation Agency under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, and Elsa Pignol, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to Tajikistan. The discussions also covered the potential establishment of direct flights between Tajikistan and France.

Director Nazarzoda highlighted that, following the adoption of the Government’s “Open Skies Policy,” Dushanbe International Airport JSC announced discounts on all services. He emphasized that the Civil Aviation Agency is ready to cooperate with French airlines through four Tajik airports: Dushanbe, Khujand, Kulob, and Bokhtar.