Iran urges Europe to walk tightrope of trust - spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Iran expects the European trio (the United Kingdom, France, and Germany) to demonstrate their reliability in negotiations concerning Iran’s nuclear program, said the country’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmail Baghaei, at a press conference in Tehran on October 13, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran expects the European trio to reassess their policy towards Iran.

Baghaei stated that the 10-year experience of implementing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program shows that the European trio has failed to fulfill its commitments and has misused the activation of the "Snapback" mechanism, which involves the re-imposition of United Nations Security Council resolutions against Iran.

This, he argued, would be unjustifiable both legally and ethically.

On September 26, the UN Security Council held a session to discuss the initial draft resolution presented by Russia and China, which aimed to extend the validity of Resolution 2231 and prevent the activation of the "Snapback" mechanism. In the vote, four countries supported the resolution, nine countries opposed it, and two countries abstained. As a result, the sanctions imposed by the UN Security Council on Iran were reinstated as of September 28.

On July 20, 2015, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2231. This resolution led to the repeal of six previous resolutions against Iran and the imposition of broad sanctions related to Iran's nuclear program.

According to Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, if one party to the plan complains about a violation of the plan by another party, various stages are initiated. If these stages are unsuccessful, the complaining party may raise the issue with the UN Security Council. If a complaint against Iran is filed and accepted by the UN Security Council, international sanctions against Iran may be reinstated. In addition, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action authorizes members of the UN Security Council to take military action against Iran.