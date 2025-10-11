Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani and Pakistani foreign ministers parley Gaza deal

Politics Materials 11 October 2025 16:13 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani and Pakistani foreign ministers parley Gaza deal

Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The Gaza agreement was discussed during the phone conversation between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Ishaq Dar today, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, Trend reports.

The conversation also discussed current and future strategic partnership relations between the two countries, regional security, and especially the situation in the Middle East.

