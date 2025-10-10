Turkmenistan’s Mosque in Fuzuli turning point for Turkic world – Uzbek ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10.​ The groundbreaking ceremony for a mosque in Fuzuli, attended by the leaders of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), represents a significant historic event for the Turkic world, said Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Bahrom Ashrafkhanov, Trend reports.

Speaking at a briefing dedicated to the occasion, Ashrafkhanov emphasized that the event not only symbolizes unity and brotherhood among Turkic nations but also carries profound spiritual importance for the entire Islamic world.

“The groundbreaking ceremony for the mosque in Fuzuli, attended by the leaders of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States, is a historic moment for the whole Turkic world. Additionally, laying the foundation of a mosque in the liberated city of Fuzuli holds great significance for the Islamic world. The construction of this mosque in Fuzuli itself symbolizes that Karabakh is an inseparable part of Azerbaijan,” he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel