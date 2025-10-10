Azerbaijan-Russia bilateral relations embark on new, trust-based milestone - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10.​ As earlier reported, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held a one-on-one meeting with Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, in Dushanbe, Trend reports.

Commenting on the landmark event, Azerbaijani political analyst Azer Garayev said that this meeting demonstrated that relations between the two countries have entered a new, more mature stage based on mutual trust.

The analyst noted that the discussions held at the meeting reaffirmed that the parties have common interests in deepening stability and cooperation in the region.

"The main thrust of the dialogue was the normalization of relations, the elimination of some misunderstandings that have arisen in recent months, and the formulation of a forward-looking agenda. In particular, the statements made by the Russian president regarding the incident with the passenger plane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) showed that this issue is now behind us and that there is the necessary political will to restore trust between the two countries.

Putin stated that compensation will be paid in this regard, and the perpetrators will be punished. This also proved that Baku and Moscow are based on cooperation, not tension, in their relations," Garayev reminded.

He pointed out that at the same time, the information manipulations of some circles that have been trying to cast a shadow on Azerbaijani-Russian relations in recent times - especially pro-Armenian figures such as Simonyan, Solovyov, and Zatulin - have failed.

"Their goal was to undermine trust between the two states and create a cold front on the Moscow-Baku line. However, the direct and sincere dialogue of the presidents clearly showed that these attempts were groundless, and that relations at the state level were developing in a healthy and strategic direction," the analyst explained.

Garayev emphasized that one of the important issues for Azerbaijan was the influence of anti-Azerbaijani circles operating in Russia.

"President Putin's statements to the media clarified this direction and demonstrated that Moscow doesn't intend to fall under the influence of such destructive forces. This is a positive signal for both the Azerbaijani public and the region.

In general, this meeting not only put an end to the questions that arose between the two countries, but also confirmed the political will for future cooperation. The full normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Russia is of great importance in terms of ensuring stability, economic partnership, and security in the region.

The meeting of the presidents showed that Baku and Moscow are determined to develop relations based not on confrontation, but constructive dialogue and mutual respect," Garayev also said.

Besides, President Ilham Aliyev touched upon many issues during his speech at the limited session of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Dushanbe.

The analyst said that President Ilham Aliyev's speech at the event held in Dushanbe conveyed important messages regarding the development of bilateral Azerbaijan-Tajikistan relations as well as cooperation within the CIS.

"President Ilham Aliyev's speech attracted attention with both its sincerity and pragmatic approach to regional cooperation. In addition, his views on the socio-economic development of Tajikistan, especially the rapid transformation of Dushanbe, were an expression of respect and a friendly attitude towards the Tajik people.

This once again demonstrated that Azerbaijani-Tajik relations are developing in the spirit of mutual trust and sincere partnership. In his speech, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the importance of humanitarian cooperation and thanked the CIS heads of state for their support in selecting the city of Lachin as the cultural capital of the CIS for 2024.

The restoration and revival of Lachin in a short time after its liberation from occupation, and the presentation of Azerbaijan's cultural and historical heritage to the world are a celebration of both the country's constructive potential and the spirit of cooperation within the CIS," the analyst mentioned.

Garayev noted that, in addition, holding the 3rd CIS Games in the ancient city of Ganja and other regions of Azerbaijan is a clear indicator of the contribution of Azerbaijan to regional cooperation.

"This event, attended by more than 1,600 athletes from 13 countries, served to strengthen friendship, sports, and cultural ties in the CIS, and deepen solidarity between peoples. In general, President Ilham Aliyev's speech highlighted the importance of equal cooperation, mutual respect, and cultural proximity within the CIS. As an active member of this union, Azerbaijan makes a significant contribution to strengthening stability, partnership, and mutual understanding in the region," he concluded.