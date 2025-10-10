Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 10 October 2025 21:46 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani chess players defeat Armenia at European Championships

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The Azerbaijani male and female chess players defeated Armenian rivals in the sixth round of the European Team Championships in Batumi, Georgia, Trend reports.

In the men’s team, the best performance was delivered by GM Shahriyar Mammadyarov, who scored a point for team Azerbaijan, while Rauf Mammadov, Eltaj Safarli and Aydin Suleymanli settled for a draw. Following round 6, the men’s chess team has 9 points.

In the women’s event, Ulviyya Fataliyeva and Gulnar Mammadova shined, scoring a point for their team. Khanim Balajayeva and Govhar Beydullayeva held a draw. After the R6, the team succeeds with 8 points.

The European Championships will conclude on October 14.

