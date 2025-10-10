Turkmenistan-supported Fuzuli mosque holds deep spiritual and political significance, Azerbaijani official says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10.​ The new mosque, which will be built in the city of Fuzuli with the support of Turkmenistan, has deep symbolic meaning not only in religious and cultural terms, but also in spiritual and political terms, a member of the Board of Directors of the Center for Analysis of International Relations, Gulshan Pashayeva, said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at a briefing dedicated to the ceremony of laying the foundation of the mosque, presented by Turkmenistan to the Azerbaijani people in Fuzuli.

According to her, the newly built mosque is a living embodiment of friendship, brotherhood, common history, and roots of the Turkmen and Azerbaijani peoples:

"As you know, the Karabakh lands, which have been devastated for many years, are now being rebuilt and revived, and life is returning to them. New roads, schools, cultural centers, and residential areas are being built. The mosque, which will be built in the city of Fizuli with the support and initiative of brotherly Turkmenistan, is not only an integral part of the restoration process carried out by our state, but also a vivid example of Turkmenistan's moral support for our people. The call to prayer that will sound from the minarets of this mosque will embody the free breath of Karabakh, the restoration of justice, and Turkish-Islamic solidarity. It will become not only a place of residence, but also a symbol of spiritual revival, peace, unity, and mutual trust in our lands liberated from occupation."

Pashaeva emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have reached an exemplary level in recent years:

"These relations should be assessed not only in terms of diplomatic, political, economic, and cultural partnership, but also as fraternal relations. Cooperation between the two countries in the fields of energy, transport, and logistics is developing dynamically. The most striking example of this is the agreement signed in 2021 on the joint development of the Dostlug field in the Caspian Sea. Within the framework of this project, a solid foundation of friendship and mutual trust has been established between the two nations. At the same time, the growth of trade turnover through the Caspian Sea, regular transportation between the ports of Baku and Turkmenbashi, and cooperation in the field of logistics are strengthening the strategic integration of our region. Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are also working shoulder to shoulder within the Organization of Turkic-speaking States (OTS) to preserve our common values, language, history, and culture, and pass them on to future generations.

The official also noted that today's stage is not only the laying of the foundation for a new mosque, but also a bright page in international cooperation and friendly relations in the restoration of Karabakh:

"Turkmenistan's participation in this project demonstrates the sincere interest of the brotherly states in contributing to the restoration of the liberated territories and their socio-economic and cultural life.

Today, we are making history. The mosque that will be built in Fuzuli will become an eternal symbol of friendship, solidarity, and cultural unity for future generations," she added.