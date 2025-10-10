Uzbekistan, China sign MoU to boost competition policy and fintech cooperation

Photo: Committee for the Development of Competition and Protection of Consumer Rights

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 10. Olimjon Jumayev, Director of the Competition Policy and Consumer Rights Research Center of Uzbekistan, signed Memorandums of Cooperation with Liu Xinhai, Director of the Competition Policy and Assessment Center under China’s State Administration for Market Regulation, and Otabek Nasirov, Chairman of the “Central Asia Fintech Association” NGO, Trend reports.

The agreements were signed within the framework of the international conference “Platform Economy: Competition Law and Market Power of Digital Platforms.”

The Memoranda aim to establish a long-term, effective, and mutually beneficial partnership to implement joint initiatives focused on the development of competition policy and the protection of consumer rights in the digital economy.

This collaboration represents a significant step toward building trust, transparency, and innovative progress between the Research Center and the Association.

On October 10–11, Tashkent is hosting the international seminar Platform Economy: Competition Law and Market Power of Digital Platforms. The event was organized by the BRICS Competition Law and Policy Centre and the Competition Policy and Consumer Rights Research Centre under the Competition Promotion and Consumer Protection Committee of Uzbekistan.

The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) is a ministerial-level organization in China, operating directly under the State Council of the People's Republic of China, tasked with market oversight and administration. SAMR was founded in 2018. The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) serves as China's principal antitrust authority but with considerable jurisdictional overlap with the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. It also possesses regulatory duties pertaining to data governance and labor matters.

