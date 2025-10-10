Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan co-op in transport, economy gaining steady traction — minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10.​ Economic and transport cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan continues to expand actively, Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said at an event in Baku marking Turkmenistan’s Independence Day and the 30th anniversary of its permanent neutrality, Trend reports.

“The existing economic potential of our countries creates opportunities to explore new prospects and diversify cooperation,” the minister noted, emphasizing the role of the Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan Intergovernmental Joint Commission as an important platform for strengthening bilateral ties.

Jabbarov highlighted that the partnership between the two nations is advancing across multiple fields: economy, transport, energy, logistics, as well as humanitarian, cultural, and educational cooperation. He underlined the importance of the Middle Corridor’s transport infrastructure, such as seaports, railways, and other logistics facilities.

“Our joint efforts will bring great benefits to the entire region,” he added.

The minister also pointed to the significance of the new transport corridor connecting mainland Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which, following an agreement reached in August 2025, will enhance both countries’ transit potential and contribute to regional development.

“Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan plays a key role in boosting the efficiency of the Middle Corridor. The volume of transit shipments continues to grow every year,” Jabbarov said, expressing confidence that bilateral relations will further strengthen based on shared ethnic, spiritual, and cultural values.

