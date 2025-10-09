Russia's Putin calls for unified North-South, East-West routes to fast-track regional transport

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 9. Russia is ready to work with Central Asian countries to build new logistics and transport chains, President Vladimir Putin said at the Central Asia-Russia summit in Dushanbe, Trend reports.

According to him, the key tasks are to develop the North-South and East-West trunk routes passing through the countries of the region, as well as to lay new transcontinental corridors.

“Subsequently, all these and other Eurasian logistics projects could be combined into a single network with modern electronic services and transport services. This will allow us to increase the volume of international transport through our common region many times over,” the head of state added.

In addition, Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia and the “five” states are deepening their partnership in the energy sector.

“This concerns not only the production and trade of traditional hydrocarbons, but also the construction of nuclear power plants using modern Russian technologies, as well as the introduction of renewable energy sources,” he noted.