Hikmet Hajiyev shares post about President Ilham Aliyev's recent visits

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10.​ Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, shared a post regarding President Ilham Aliyev’s recent visits and international engagements over the past ten days on his official X page, Trend reports.

"Only in the first decade of October, President Ilham Aliyev participated in three different summits in three diverse geographies and formats.

1–2 October – EPC, Copenhagen. Meetings and discussions with the EU and other partner European countries.

6–7 October – Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Gabala. Solidarity and unity of the Turkic World.

9–10 October – CIS Summit in Dushanbe.

The participation of President Ilham Aliyev in three summits within only the last ten days is a manifestation of Azerbaijan’s multi-dimensional and multi-regional foreign policy deriving from the variable geopolitical identities of Azerbaijan," the post reads.

