Azerbaijan's Fuzuli mosque to embody spirit of unity and Turkic brotherhood – official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The laying of the foundation stone for a mosque in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli has become an important symbol of unity among peoples and Turkic brotherhood, the First Deputy Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board (CMB), Salman Musayev, said at a briefing dedicated to the construction of the mosque in Fuzuli, Trend reports.

“Today, we express our gratitude to everyone who participated in and supported this important cause. The mosque will become a symbol of the unity of a people who have overcome suffering and will remind future generations of their significant deeds,” he emphasized.

Musaev noted that the event demonstrates the ability of leaders and statesmen to unite and cooperate in overcoming difficulties. “After thirty years of occupation of Karabakh, we have witnessed steps taken by the peoples to restore justice,” he added.

According to the deputy chairman, the laying of the foundation of the mosque is a manifestation of Turkic brotherhood and strengthens cooperation between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, leaving a significant legacy for future generations.