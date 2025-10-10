Azerbaijan puts transport and digital growth in spotlight at Global Gateway 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Azerbaijan participated in a panel roundtable on the Black Sea Strategic Partnership held as part of the Global Gateway Forum 2025 in Brussels, Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on X page, Trend reports.

“At the panel, we presented information about Azerbaijan's growing geo-economic role in the Eurasian space and the steps taken by the country to become a secure and fast information corridor between Europe and Asia, as well as a digital bridge, thanks to innovative projects being implemented in the fields of transport and digitalization,” the publication reads.

Moreover, it is noted that successes in the infrastructure sector contribute not only to national but also to regional stability. In particular, the Baku-Nakhchivan-Kars and Zangezur corridors are considered vital for the creation of a sustainable and flexible transport network in the region.