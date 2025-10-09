Uzbekistan and U.S. tech giants explore new digital collaboration opportunities

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 9. Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov held a meeting with a delegation of American companies visiting Uzbekistan at the initiative of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to discuss opportunities for collaboration, Trend reports.

The event brought together representatives of leading U.S. technology and innovation companies, including Apple, Amazon Project Kuiper, Mastercard, Meta, Plug & Play Tech Center, Illumina, and several other major firms and organizations.

During the dialogue, the parties thoroughly explored prospects for cooperation in developing the digital economy, ensuring information security, implementing artificial intelligence in public administration and business processes, supporting startups and the innovation ecosystem, as well as improving IT education and digital infrastructure.

The American companies highly praised the large-scale reforms in the digital economy and innovation sectors being implemented in Uzbekistan, expressing strong interest in the country’s investment climate and the new opportunities emerging there.

As a result of the meeting, both sides agreed to launch practical cooperation in digital technologies, startups, and information security, as well as jointly develop new initiatives.

Concurrently, by the conclusion of 2024, the bilateral trade turnover between the two nations experienced a 15 percent escalation, culminating in a total of $881.7 million, whereas direct investment from the U.S. into Uzbekistan reached a substantial $612.6 million. In excess of 300 enterprises with American capital are currently operational within the nation, comprising 167 that are wholly owned by U.S. investors.

Established in 1997 by stakeholders from the expatriate business sector in Uzbekistan, the American Chamber of Uzbekistan functions as a voluntary, autonomous consortium of entrepreneurs and corporate entities, primarily aggregating foreign enterprises hailing from the United States, Europe, and the South Pacific region. At present, our organization boasts a membership exceeding 100 individuals. AmCham operates as an affiliate and holds full accreditation within the framework of the Chamber of Commerce of the United States, thereby qualifying for the utilization of the organization’s informational resources and ancillary facilities.

