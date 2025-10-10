Preliminary data highlights Serbia’s key growth sectors in 2024
Serbia’s economy showed mixed results in 2024, with strong growth in manufacturing, trade, and information sectors, while agriculture and energy faced declines. Household consumption remained the main driver of GDP, and all major economic aggregates recorded positive real growth.
