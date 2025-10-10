Turkmenistan’s mosque in Fuzuli beacon of unity, Azerbaijani MP says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The mosque that Turkmenistan will build in Fuzuli is a testament to our unity, the deputy of the Azerbaijani Parliament and chairman of the Council of Elders, Eldar Guliyev, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a briefing dedicated to the ceremony of laying the foundation of the mosque in Fuzuli, donated by Turkmenistan to the Azerbaijani people.

Guliyev emphasized that all Turkic states provided moral support to Azerbaijan during the Second Karabakh War:

"Armenia completely destroyed the territories of Azerbaijan during its 30-year occupation. After the liberation of the lands from occupation, we began restoration work, and in this process, we saw the Turkic states standing by our side. The mosque, which is a gift from Turkmenistan, will probably be built and handed over in the near future. We highly appreciate this gift because it testifies to our unity," he emphasized.

The deputy said that he visited Turkmenistan in 1992. He is pleased with the difference over the past 30 years and the development of Ashgabat.

“Turkmenistan is developing and looking to the future with hope. Today, dozens of fountains are flowing in Ashgabat, which was once thirsty,” Guliyev stressed.