Fuzuli mosque foundation symbolizes Karabakh’s return to Azerbaijani roots, Turkmen envoy says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The laying of the foundation stone for a mosque in Fuzuli has important symbolic significance and has become a vivid manifestation of the unity and brotherhood of the Turkic peoples, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan, Gurbanmammet Elyasov, said at a briefing, Trend reports.

According to him, the mosque foundation ceremony, held as part of the 12th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala, was a significant event not only for the Turkic world but also for the entire Islamic world.

“The laying of the foundation of the mosque in Fizuli symbolizes the restoration of Karabakh's belonging to the Republic of Azerbaijan. I am confident that in the future this mosque will become a symbol of friendship and brotherhood among the Turkic peoples,” he stressed.

The diplomat also recalled that the ceremony was attended by the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the heads of other Turkic states.