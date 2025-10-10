Kazakhstan doubles down on digital future, President Tokayev says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 10. Kazakhstan is rapidly advancing its digital agenda, which covers public administration, the social sphere, and the daily lives of citizens, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of CIS States in Dushanbe, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

Tokayev noted that digitalization and artificial intelligence are becoming key factors in the sustainable development and competitiveness of states.

He announced the creation of a ministry of artificial intelligence and digital development, work on a digital code, and the development of a conceptual document, “Digital Kazakhstan,” which will combine all initiatives and projects into a single national strategy and ecosystem. The president also added that Kazakhstan is open to cooperation in this area with all CIS countries.

The head of state said that a decision had recently been made to establish a university in the country specializing in artificial intelligence. In addition, a state program has been successfully launched, covering more than 400,000 students and creating conditions for the formation of research teams and DeepTech startups.

The Kazakh leader proposed scaling up this project and declared Kazakhstan's readiness to cooperate with CIS countries in order to train a new generation of specialists capable of working in the highly competitive global market.