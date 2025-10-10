Uzbekistan reports multiple key projects set for nation's Karakalpakstan

Photo: Saida Mirziyoyeva/ Telegram channel

Uzbekistan is set to transform Karakalpakstan with 27 major investment projects worth nearly $2 billion. The initiatives, covering industry, logistics, agriculture, and healthcare, aim to strengthen regional infrastructure, improve living standards, and showcase the role of local expertise in driving sustainable development, according to Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Presidential Administration.

