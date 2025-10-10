Azerbaijan's construction business lending portfolio augments
As of September 1, 2025, Azerbaijani banks' business lending portfolio in the construction sector totaled 1.46 billion manat ($860 million). Compared to the previous month, the portfolio decreased by 15.5 million manat ($9 million), but increased by 107.3 million manat ($63 million) from the same period last year. This represents a 7.9 percent growth year-on-year.
