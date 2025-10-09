​Azerbaijani Chief of General Staff meets his Slovakian counterpart in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9.​ On October 9, the First Deputy Minister of Defense—Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, met with a delegation led by Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Slovak Republic, General Daniel Zmeko, Trend reports.

The delegation first visited the graves of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, in the Alley of Honor, where the guests laid wreaths and flowers and paid tribute to their bright memories.

Then, the delegation visited Victory Park and laid a wreath in front of the Victory Monument.

During the official welcoming ceremony at the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, following the ceremonial passage in front of the guard of honor, the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Slovakia were performed, and the Book of Honor was signed in accordance with the protocol.

Welcoming the guests at the meeting between the Chiefs of General Staff of the two countries, Colonel General Valiyev expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. He emphasized that there are tremendous opportunities for further development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovakia in the military, military-technical, and military-educational fields.

Expressing his gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him, General Daniel Zmeko emphasized that such visits play a significant role in enhancing military relations between the two countries and contribute to the development of their respective armed forces.

The meeting also encompassed a detailed exchange of views on several issues of interest in the field of defense between Azerbaijan and Slovakia.

Then, the visitors arrived at the Cybersecurity Center, where they got acquainted with the activities carried out to ensure the cybersecurity of modern weapon systems and information technology equipment adopted into the Azerbaijan Army’s armament. Additionally, the delegation was informed in detail about modern cybersecurity tools powered by AI.

During the visit, the delegation visited the Air Force Combat Control Center, where they were introduced to the conditions in place. The guests received a comprehensive briefing on the center’s organizational structure, operational principles, and key areas of activity.

The Slovak military delegation also visited one of the military units of the Azerbaijan Air Force. The guests were given detailed information about the military unit and were shown aviation and technical tools in service.

