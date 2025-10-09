ECO, IOM discuss strengthening regional cooperation on migration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Salvador Gutierrez, Chief of Mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Iran, met with Asad M. Khan, Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), to discuss enhanced collaboration on migration-related challenges in the region, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Asad M. Khan highlighted the success of the 2024 joint workshop on “Combating Trafficking in Persons and Human Smuggling in the ECO Region” and expressed ECO’s commitment to following up on recommendations from member states and the IOM Iran office.

He emphasized that migration remains a significant challenge for the ECO region, which includes countries that serve as major sources, transit points, and destinations for large migrant populations. “Frequent political, social, economic, and environmental developments continue to shape migration patterns in our region,” Khan said, stressing the importance of cooperation between ECO and IOM to address these challenges in line with the organization’s sustainable development priorities.

Gutierrez outlined emerging migration challenges and humanitarian approaches, affirming IOM’s readiness to support regional cooperation on migration issues.