UNEC ranks first in Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus!

The Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026 have been officially announced!

Demonstrating the successful implementation of President Ilham Aliyev’s directive and vision of transforming the Azerbaijan State University of Economics into a world-class university, UNEC has achieved another significant milestone.

For the first time ever, UNEC has been included in the THE World University Rankings, securing the 1st place in Azerbaijan, 1st in the South Caucasus, and ranking within the 801–1000 band globally.

UNEC is the only Azerbaijani university listed among the top 1000 universities worldwide. Furthermore, in terms of research quality, UNEC holds an impressive 481st place globally, marking a significant achievement for the institution and for higher education in Azerbaijan.