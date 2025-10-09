Azerbaijan Fintech Association signs two cooperation instruments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9.​ A ceremony was held to sign Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) between the Azerbaijan Fintech Association and the Turkish Fintech Association, as well as an International Consulting Company today, Trend reports.

The signing ceremony took place within the framework of the Baku Fintech Forum 2025 event.

The documents envisage strengthening partnerships in the fintech sector, promoting innovative solutions, and expanding mutual exchange of experience.

The memoranda aim to contribute to the development of financial technologies both domestically and internationally.

Fintech, an abbreviation for financial technology, encompasses the integration of cutting-edge digital innovations to enhance and streamline financial services and products, thereby optimizing accessibility, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. It encapsulates a diverse array of cutting-edge advancements, encompassing digital banking infrastructures, mobile transaction platforms, crowd-sourced funding mechanisms, algorithm-driven advisory services, virtual lending solutions, and decentralized ledger technologies exemplified by digital currencies.

