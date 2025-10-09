Azerbaijan highlights human rights and post-conflict recovery at UN General Assembly (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Ambassador Tofig Musayev, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the UN, delivered a statement during the general debate of the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

In his address, Ambassador Musayev outlined the measures taken at the national level to promote and protect human rights and highlighted Azerbaijan’s cooperation with UN mechanisms in this area.

Delegates were also briefed on the Azerbaijani government’s efforts in post-conflict rehabilitation and reconstruction of the territories liberated during the recent conflict.

Special attention was given to the humanitarian consequences of the former conflict, including the issue of missing persons and the extensive mine contamination affecting Azerbaijani territories.