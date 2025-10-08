Uzbekistan, Germany deepen dialogue on green economy and financial reforms

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 8. Representatives of Uzbekistan met with a delegation led by Dr. Carolina Probst, Authorized Representative for Cooperation with Eastern and Central Asian Countries of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany in Tashkent, to discuss the expansion of bilateral cooperation and the implementation of joint development initiatives, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by First Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Ilkhom Norkulov and Minister’s Advisor Jasur Karshibayev.

During the discussions, the parties reviewed the current status of projects implemented by the German Development Bank (KfW) and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), as well as the practical implementation of master plans aimed at fostering balanced regional development. Attention was given to new opportunities for collaboration and scaling up successful initiatives.

It was emphasized that Uzbekistan, together with KfW and GIZ, is actively working to enhance energy efficiency, promote the principles of a green economy, strengthen financial management systems, and implement pilot projects designed to ensure sustainable regional growth.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening bilateral cooperation, promoting new initiatives, and supporting joint projects in key priority sectors of Uzbekistan’s economic and social development.

Meanwhile, bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and Germany reached $854.4 million in January-August 2025, reflecting a robust 25 percent increase compared to $682 million during the same period in 2024, demonstrating the growing economic ties and mutual confidence between the two countries.

To transition to a green economy, Uzbekistan has ambitious targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increase renewable energy, improve energy and water efficiency, and develop urban green spaces. These include investing extensively in solar and wind power, creating a National Green Economy Taxonomy to standardize sustainable operations, and boosting public-private partnerships for green infrastructure. International partners like the World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank are helping state-owned institutions and firms invest greenly.

