Uzbekistan and U.S. looking to open new doors for their partnership

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 8. Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan Akram Aliev took part in a roundtable discussion in Tashkent with the participation of representatives of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan, the American Chamber of Commerce, U.S. business circles, and the U.S. Embassy to discuss prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.

The meeting brought together representatives of major American companies such as Boeing, General Motors, The Coca-Cola Company, Herbalife, Illumina, Meta, Mastercard, Apple, Amazon Project Kuiper, Wolt, Plug and Play Tech Center, and others.

During the discussion, the participants exchanged views on ways to accelerate the implementation of ongoing investment projects and to open new areas of mutually beneficial cooperation between Uzbekistan and the United States.

It was noted that the American Chamber of Commerce plays a significant role in strengthening economic ties between the two countries, actively supporting joint initiatives in industry, digital transformation, logistics, energy, and sustainable development.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their readiness to continue practical engagement aimed at expanding investment partnership, promoting innovative solutions, and creating favorable conditions for business cooperation.

In the interim, by the conclusion of 2024, the bilateral trade dynamics between Uzbekistan and the United States experienced a robust uptick of 15 percent, culminating in a trade turnover of $881.7 million. Concurrently, the influx of U.S. direct investment into Uzbekistan aggregated to a substantial $612.6 million. At present, over 300 entities with American investment are functioning within the national landscape, comprising 167 that are wholly owned by U.S. stakeholders.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel