Azerbaijani MPs set to attend NATO Parliamentary Assembly session in Slovenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8.​ A delegation of Azerbaijani Members of Parliament (MPs) will travel to Slovenia on October 9 to participate in the annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (NATO PA), the parliamentary press service told Trend.

The delegation will be led by Ramid Namazov, Chairman of the Temporary Commission on Foreign Interventions and Hybrid Threats, and will include MPs Tahir Mirkishili, Kamran Bayramov, Konul Nurullayeva, and Samir Valiyev.

The delegation will attend the 71st annual session of NATO PA in Ljubljana.

Azerbaijan serves as a strategic ally of NATO via the Partnership for Peace (PfP) initiative, actively participating in synergistic endeavors such as defense transformation, security sector enhancement, and peacekeeping missions to bolster regional stability and energy resilience. Although not pursuing comprehensive membership, Azerbaijan leverages NATO initiatives such as the Defence Education Enhancement Program (DEEP) and Science for Peace and Security (SPS), thereby augmenting its military readiness and civil emergency response frameworks.

