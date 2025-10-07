Uzbekistan advocates boosting Turkic Investment Fund to foster regional growth

GABALA, Azerbaijan, October 7.​ Uzbekistan supports the expansion of the Turkic Investment Fund, the country's President Shavkat Mirziyoev said at the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala, Trend reports.

“Alongside this, to attract additional funding for priority projects, we propose adopting a Strategic Cooperation Program with the Islamic Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and other international and national development financial institutions,” Mirziyoev said.

The President also emphasized that artificial intelligence, digitalization, and the creative economy are becoming key drivers of sustainable development in the region.

“To consolidate our efforts in these areas, we propose adopting a Roadmap for the Implementation of Projects in Artificial Intelligence and the Creative Economy,” he added.

