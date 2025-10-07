Rhenus Logistics highlights Middle Corridors' growing role in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7.​ The relevance of the Middle Corridor is growing, said Katerina Zuban, Managing Director of Rhenus Logistics Azerbaijan LLC, at the German-Azerbaijani Conference on Export Financing, Trend reports.

“The Middle Corridor, also known as the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, is becoming an increasingly important and active route each year, requiring new solutions and resources. Since our arrival in Azerbaijan in 2014, we have observed significant changes and growth in the logistics sector. Over the past decade, many new logistics hubs and infrastructure solutions have been established in the country,” she said.

Zuban highlighted new developments, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, connecting Europe and Asia, as well as logistics centers around the capital, such as the Absheron Logistics Center and the Alat Free Economic Zone.

She added that the country’s infrastructure is growing by leaps and bounds alongside the development of the Middle Corridor, underscoring that a dependable local network is the backbone for the route’s successful operation.

Rhenus Logistics Azerbaijan LLC is the Azerbaijani subsidiary of the global Rhenus Group, a German logistics company that provides a wide range of transportation, warehousing, and customs clearance services. Established in 2015, it offers comprehensive logistics solutions, including land, sea, and air freight, and has been the official logistics partner for COP29 in Azerbaijan, demonstrating a commitment to sustainable practices like using emission-free e-trucks.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel