Azerbaijan-Armenia declaration to boost S. Caucasus economy, says President Tokayev

GABALA, Azerbaijan, October 7. The declaration between Azerbaijan and Armenia will pave the way for the economic growth of the South Caucasus, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala, Trend reports.

“I would like to particularly note the signing of the declaration between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington. This historic step toward resolving the conflict is a landmark agreement that paves the way for lasting peace, stability, and economic growth,” he said.